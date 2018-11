Nate Pesce / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Luke Corona, 4, of Woodbine, and his little sister Kate, 3, dressed up at the Gary J. Arthur Community Center. The annual Truck-or-Treat event at the Gary J. Arthur Community Center in Glenwood was held Saturday, October 27, 2018, and was coordinated by the Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks. Photo by Nate Pesce