Howard County Executive Ball names new head of transportation

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has named Bruce Gartner to be the head of the county’s office of transportation.

Gartner worked for the Maryland Department of Transportation for 20 years. He worked as the director of policy and government affairs, an assistant secretary and the executive director of the state agency. He recently worked as a transit and rail group leader and client account manager with Jacobs Engineering Group, a consulting firm.

The position was previously held by Chris Eatough, once a professional mountain biker who holds several national and world 24-hour solo titles. Eatough joined the county in 2014 as a bike and pedestrian coordinator.

Gartner’s role requires him to oversee coordination with the Regional Transit Authority (RTA), associated funding for transit improvements, and bicycling and pedestrian initiatives.

