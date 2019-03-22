Heavy rains prompt debris removal from nine Howard County streams

Thursday’s heavy rains have prompted Howard County officials to inspect and remove debris from nine streams throughout the county.

“Keeping our waterways in and around Ellicott City clear of debris is a critical element to ensure the safety of our residents, business owners and visitors during severe weather events,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement.

A county rain gauge reported 2.93 inches of water over 24-hours at the Alpha Ridge Landfill. Gauges in Columbia Gateway reported 2.54 inches and the Little Patuxent River at Centennial Park reported 2.12 inches.

County officials will begin inspecting 55 sites along the nine streams by next Wednesday. After the inspection is complete, identified debris will be removed within 14 business days, a news release said.

The first enhanced debris removal action occurred in February after a windstorm required crews to clear 3,850 pounds of tree branches, logs, stumps, cinder blocks and other debris from streams.

Residents can follow the clean-up progress and see the type of debris removed on this interactive map.

