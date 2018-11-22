Share Your Blessings: United Way, Salvation Army focus on families

The first snow has fallen, Thanksgiving is here, and the holiday season is in full swing, welcoming a time of cheer, food and gifts, of course. But for some Howard County families, the holiday season is a time of struggle.

Howard’s branch of The Salvation Army, in Ellicott City, is one of many organizations extending a helping hand with its annual Angel Tree program.

The Christmas assistance program allows families who have children from birth to 12 years old to register to be an angel family and are adopted by community members. The families receive three gifts and two outfits for each of their children through the program.

“We help these families and children have a better Christmas the they would not have otherwise,” said Sue Hunt, director of the Howard Salvation Army. “We help families provide for their children.”

The Ellicott City location has 488 families registered, Hunt said.

From Friday until Dec. 8, the Salvation Army will have a table in the Columbia mall to assign the remaining angels.

Hunt has senior angels as well, those 55 years and older who receive assistance during the holiday season. Senior angels receive a food box and a gift card, either to a grocery or retail chain store.

“We assist pretty much anyone who has a need,” Hunt said. “Even if they don’t have children in the age range.”

A Christmas Shop takes over half of the store with mostly thrift-shop items for sale at a discount, Hunt said. The shop features anything from Christmas trees, Christmas lights, train sets, toys and wrapping paper.

The Howard branch also participates in the Salvation Army’s yearly kettle program, where bell ringers stand outside department stores, grocery stores, and other public spaces, to raise money for the organization. The funds are used to fund year-round services that the Salvation Army provides.

Bell ringers will be at all the Giant supermarkets in Howard, as well as the Macy’s and J.C. Penney in the Columbia mall and Walmarts in Ellicott City and Columbia.

Considered one of the nation’s wealthiest counties, Howard’s median household income was recorded as $113,800 in 2016.

United Way released its yearly ALICE report in September, showing an estimated one-in-four Howard households make less than the $85,800 “survival budget” needed to cover bare necessities — child care, food, health care and housing.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — the working poor.

The poverty rate in Howard County was estimated to be 5.2 percent in 2017, according to the Census Bureau.

United Way of Central Maryland has taken a big focus on events surrounding this year’s holiday season to ensure the nonprofit can support as many people as possible.

“We always say ‘imagine a kid waking on Christmas [Day] in a situation that is not ideal and not having any presents,” said Beth Littrell, volunteer director of United Way of Central Maryland. “That happens so often, we get so many calls in Central Maryland begging for holiday assistance.”

The organization covers Howard, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties and Baltimore City.

It also runs an Adopt A Family that provides gifts and clothing provided by donors.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera