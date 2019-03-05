Why a Howard lawmaker voted against a school surcharge bill she proposed

Lawmakers representing Howard County in the General Assembly voted last week to advance a bill enabling the County Council to raise impact fees that developers pay to help offset school construction costs.

The bill was filed by Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, a Democrat who represents District 13 which includes North Laurel and Savage.

But in the end, Atterbeary voted against the proposal.

She in an interview said she was “not happy with the final version of the bill” because of amendments made by other members of the delegation.

The final version, she said, “does a disservice to the county and the initial purpose of the bill — to generate some funds for the schools.”

Atterbeary’s original bill would have allowed the County Council to increase residential surcharge fees from the current $2.40 to a maximum of $4.

The Maryland Building Industry Association, in a letter to lawmakers, described the increase as “unconscionable” and said the bill’s passage would “further disincentivize residential building in Howard County.”

But the final bill, which now sits in the Rules Committee, did not place a cap on the fee, and allowed for those building affordable and senior housing to be exempt.

The initial bill found its most ardent supporters from community activists such as Lisa Markovitz who said the delegation should not have take “such a broad brush” to exclude senior housing. She said that once the ability to raise impact fees is given to the council, such exemptions should be the council’s decision.

“They should just give all the decisions to the council,” she said.

Councilwoman Deb Jung expressed dismay for the exemption for senior housing, saying that when seniors “move out of their homes, the people who move in are families. There will be an impact on the schools when people move into senior housing.”

Because the fee will only apply to new construction, there won’t be any fee impose when properties turn over, she said. “There is no impact fee on that new family [residence] that was owned by the over-55 person.”

Jung was, however, optimistic about the overarching mission of the bill which she said has the potential to “help us...[get] all of the resources we can possibly get to support our school district.”

The bill allows the County Council to grandfather in other developments at its discretion.

In neighboring Montgomery County, a similar impact fee structure varies by home type and the area it built. In 2015, it generated $58.4 million in revenue. But in Howard County, residential builders pay a flat fee of $2.40 per square foot of new residential structures. These fees are usually passed to school system to address construction costs.

The language of the final bill requires the County Council to consider several factors before raising fees, including the cost of needed school construction or renovation, how much the state is likely to contribute to school construction funding, and whether future school redistricting could impact the need.

The council should also consider charging different amounts for different sized residential units, and study the impact of impact fees on affordable housing units, according to the language of the bill.

