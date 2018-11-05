Howard school pledge not to trim spring break in 2020

For the 2019-20 academic year, Howard County’s public schools will open the Tuesday after Labor Day and spring break won’t be shortened if bad weather causes unexpected school closings.

Under a calendar approved last week by the school board, all 77 schools will open on Sept. 3, 2019, and end June 15, 2020.

Spring break will be between April 6, 2020 and April 13, 2020.

Following the current academic year, Howard’s spring vacation will not be shortened if schools close frequently before the break due to inclement weather, such as snow.

“Spring break is a full spring break no matter what happens,” said David Larner, the acting chief human resource and leadership development officer.

The school year was extended two days during the 2017-18 year due to inclement weather. Spring break was also scaled back to make up for seven days of weather closings.

In the 2019-2020 calendar, five inclement weather days have been built in for potential inclement weather closings. If schools close unexpectedly due to inclement weather before June 15, students will make up the days between June 16 and June 22.

Any additional make up days would require additional action which could include petitioning the state for a waiver, according to Brian Bassett, schools spokesman.

The last day for school staff is June 20, 2020.

Winter break is set for Dec. 23, 2019 until Jan. 1, 2020, with schools reopening Jan. 2, 2020.

The school district will also be closed:

*Nov. 27-29, 2019 for Thanksgiving

*Jan. 20, 2020 for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

*Feb. 17, 2020 for Presidents Day

*April 28, 2020 for the Maryland primary election

*May 25, 2020 for Memorial Day

Several times throughout the year. the school system will close or have early dismissals for various professional work days for staff.

The 2019-2020 calendar follows state law requiring at least 180 instructional school days and Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2016 executive order requiring an all state schools to open after Labor Day and end by June 15.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera