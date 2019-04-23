Howard, Montgomery state's attorneys commit in writing to investigate each other's police-involved shootings

The state’s attorneys for Howard and Montgomery counties signed an agreement Tuesday to reaffirm their commitment to a nearly four-year-old “oral agreement” that the two counties investigate each other’s police-involved shootings.

Howard State’s Attorney Rich Gibson and John McCarthy, state’s attorney for Montgomery County, signed a memorandum of understanding, outlining the specific roles and responsibilities of their respective counties at a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Gibson, who assumed office in January after defeating former deputy state’s attorney Kim Yon Oldham, wanted to strengthen the terms of the agreement and have them be in writing instead of oral, he said.

“I agreed with it because it addressed the community’s fears related to potential bias when investigating these kind of cases in officer conduct,” Gibson added.

Howard has looked at six police-involved shootings for Montgomery, five of which resulted in a fatality, and Montgomery has looked at two instances in Howard, according to McCarthy.

In summer 2015, McCarthy and Dario Broccolino, Howard’s former state’s attorney, established the agreement to investigate and prosecute cases involving police shootings in each other’s counties to avoid the perception of conflict.

“The community had allegations about the police and prosecutors being too closely associated with each other, and the community seemed to think we could not be impartial because of that strong working relationship,” Broccolino said in an interview in November.

McCarthy, who thanked Broccolino, said, “We are trying to build faith here in the community … we want to build that confidence.”

The agreement outlines the steps taken in the investigation of each case, the facts gathered during evidence analysis and the legal reasoning supporting the conclusions that are reached, Gibson said.

While each state’s attorney’s office will pay for the investigations themselves, each office will provide a liaison to assist with obtaining records, evidence, subpoenas, and other resources “required for a proper and complete examination of the case,” according to the agreement.

The two state’s attorneys were joined by Josh Felsen, a deputy state’s attorney for Howard; Marcus Harris, Howard’s sheriff; Maj. Ellsworth Jones from the Howard County Police Department; Russell Hamil, acting police chief for Montgomery County; Marcus Jones, Montgomery’s deputy chief of police; Darren Popkin, sheriff for Montgomery; and others.

“It’s really good to see something in writing … formalizing it,” Maj. Ellsworth Jones said at the press conference.

“I have the utmost confidence of the men and women in the Howard Police Department.”

The agreement is in place for the duration of Gibson’s and McCarthy’s current terms in office.

“While I am hopeful this MOU [the agreement] is rarely used, I am grateful that Howard County and Montgomery County have put in place procedures governing these terrible occurrences,” Gibson said.

McCarthy said he recognizes “how sensitive this matter is to the community.”

“The loss of any life is tragic, the loss of life involving a police officer while in the performance of their duty requires strict scrutiny,” he said. “We [Gibson and himself] both know that.”

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera