Howard official recuses herself from Elkridge zoning case, liquor store to come to Columbia

A Howard County official on Wednesday agreed to recuse herself from a case that would change the zoning on a proposed Elkridge development.

Zoning board member Liz Walsh, who also represents historic Ellicott City on the County Council, was asked by an attorney representing Elm Street Development to recuse herself from the case because of opposing testimony she gave before winning her council seat.

Lawyers in March labeled Walsh as an “interested party opponent” and argued she could not “sit in judgment of this Petition without actual bias or prejudice, or at a minimum the appearance of bias or prejudice.”

Without Walsh, the zoning board determined they should listen back to old tapes instead of requiring developers to re-present their case. The previous zoning board last year decided against ruling on the case, jolting the decision onto this board.

The nearly 35-acre property is used as an auto salvage space, housing hundreds of old cars, school buses, tractor trailers and construction equipment. A rundown, vacant motel sits on the property near a road that was once Route 1.

Elm Street Development agreed to purchase the land for an undisclosed amount and estimated cleaning up the site, which contains petroleum-soaked mud, would cost at least $2 million.

The property is owned by Jimmy Roberts, who plans to sell to the Virginia-based developer after the zoning is changed to allow more units.

The property can currently host 330 units by right.

Developers initially posed placing 409 townhomes and apartments on the property. After making concessions with community members and the previous zoning board, the number was whittled to 390 units.

The development will contain a park, pool, two parking garages and a collection of shrubs trees shielding the structures from cars passing by on Route 1.

The Board of License Commissioners, which also sits as the County Council, on Wednesday upheld a decision to allow The Loft Wine & Spirits to have a liquor license. The business, which will be owned by Joseph Quick, plans to open next to Wegmans in Columbia.

The license is contested by The Perfect Pour, an Elkridge liquor store located two miles up the road.

An appeal to the Circuit Court is anticipated by Quick, according to a Facebook post by Cindy’s Spirits, another of Quick’s companies.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan