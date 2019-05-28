River Hill senior wins regional press association's High School Journalist of the Year award

Journalism is a big part of Lauren Mitchell’s life.

For the past four years, the River Hill High School senior has been involved with the school’s student-run newspaper The Current. This year she was co-editor in chief. She’s also had her own website where she covered pop culture, politics and more.

“Creative writing was something I’ve always really enjoyed,” Mitchell said. “In the third grade, we would have creative writing for 15 [to] 30 minutes each day and I think that really sparked an interest in me [at] a young age.”

Mitchell was recently recognized for her journalistic efforts.

Mitchell, 18, won the 2019 Michael S. Powell High School Journalist of the Year at the annual Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association awards contest in Annapolis earlier this month. She received a $1,500 cash scholarship.

The award annually honors an outstanding senior staff member of a Maryland, Delaware or District of Columbia high school newspaper. Students submitted applications including a personal essay, an adviser recommendation and five writing samples. The winner is chosen by the MDDC Scholarship Selection Committee, which is comprised of regional news media editors

While writing features is Mitchell’s favorite, she started off at The Current writing television entertainment reviews before transitioning to being able to write news articles, sports coverage and more.

As co-editor in chief, Mitchell has helped publish five editions this year, with a six-person staff. She also helped revamp the newspaper’s website.

Wayne Tromble, an English teacher at River Hill, has been Mitchell’s journalism teacher for the past two years.

“Lauren has been an outstanding student, a leader [and] really responsible,” he said.

Tromble knew Mitchell would always get the paper done and all he had to do was look it over for final edits.

Mitchell hopes to one day have her own publishing company.

She will attend the Pennsylvania State University this fall, majoring in marketing at the Smeal College of Business. Mitchell plans on either double majoring or minoring in journalism and is looking forward to be involved with the student newspaper there, the Daily Collegian.

