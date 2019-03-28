Howard will launch program to bring primary care physicians to the county and retain them

Howard County will launch an initiative this week which aims to bring doctors to the community and retain them in the area.

The Practice Howard initiative comes amid a concern that an aging doctor population will create a gap and leave Howard residents with longer wait times to receive care or schedule appointments, a press release said.

The recruitment program will target primary care providers and give funding for loan repayment, practice support and specialized training in exchange for staying five years in Howard County. The program would cost $60,000 per year per doctor, according to an opinion column that County Executive Calvin Ball and Howard County General Hospital President Steve Snelgrove wrote for The Baltimore Sun.

“Through a formal bid process that included hospital, county and community representation, two medical practices have been selected to participate in the first year of the program, and two doctors are expected to start by the summer,” Ball and Snelgrove wrote.

The initiative is estimated to give 4,000 residents “better access to primary care,” according to the release.

Ball will announce the Practice Howard initiative recipients during a launch event at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Medical Pavilion at Howard County in Columbia.

Howard County was recently named the 10th healthiest community in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

