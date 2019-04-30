Howard County to have its first Pride event in June

Howard County will hold its first Pride festival at the end of June.

Pride is an event that takes places across the nation in June and is meant to celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community on the anniversary of Stonewall, a series of riots widely recognized as the defining act of the LGBTQ liberation social movement movement.

The festival is co-hosted by Howard County government, which footed the bill of renting the space at Centennial Park, which usually costs $1,000, according to Jumel Howard, the chairperson of the festival’s planning committee.

Organizers anticipate the budget will be between $10,000 and $15,000 with contributions from Hope Works, PFLAG Columbia Howard County and Emmanuel Temple Church.

In homage to Stonewall, organizers have adopted the motto “Remember, Resist, Rejoice.”

“The motto is our way of saying that even though there's much to remember, we still have much to fight for,” said Howard, also the vice president of Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians & Gays Columbia Howard County, the hosting organization.

“We should be grateful for what we have accomplished in the past few decades,” he added.

The free event will take at Centennial Park in Ellicott City on June 29 at 11 a.m.

Organizers are promoting this as a family event and will not have alcohol present.

