Howard police charge Hyattsville man with several Columbia robberies

Howard County police have connected a Hyattsville man to several Columbia robberies over the past five months, police announced Thursday.

Police attempted to stop Robert Charles Davis, 29, in a vehicle pursuit on Jan. 16 for a registration violation, according to police. Davis fled in his vehicle, striking several parked cars, before leaving his vehicle and going on foot in the Thunder Road area of Columbia.

Several Columbia schools were placed on a modified lockdown before police located and arrested Davis shortly after he fled. No one was injured.

Davis is being charged with armed robbery, multiple counts of burglary and theft, assault, reckless endangerment, motor vehicle theft, rogue and vagabond for a stolen motorcycle found in his possession, and possession of an encoding device, for multiple robberies in Columbia.

Howard detectives have connected Davis to four robberies and burglaries from August to December last year.

On Dec. 20, two victims reported a male suspect approached them displaying a handgun at Cradlerock Way and Garland Way. The suspect stole the victim’s cellphones and a jacket before firing the weapon in the air and fleeing in a vehicle, police said. No one was injured.

Davis is being charged with armed robbery, robbery, theft, assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the December robbery.

In two separate occasions in August, a suspect entered the Columbia Alister apartments clubhouse and took a chair, electronics and various gym equipment.

In October, items were stolen from the Columbia Commons apartments leasing office.

Through a search warrant, police recovered all missing items in a Columbia residence where Davis was staying. Police recovered all of the missing items.

The man seen in surveillance video footage of all three burglaries matched Davis’ physical description, according to police. He was charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft.

After finding a stolen motorcycle in his possession, David was charged with motor vehicle theft and rogue and vagabond. Detectives also found a credit card read/write device, blank credit cards and an embosser at the Columbia residence. Davis was charged with possession of an encoding device.

No attorney information was listed in court documents for Davis.

Davis is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear for a trial March 14.

