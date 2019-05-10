Fort Meade man charged with human trafficking in Howard County

A Fort Meade man has been charged with multiple counts of human trafficking and assault after allegedly trafficking a woman from Maryland to California and back, Howard County police announced Friday.
Demontre Haynes, 34, was arrested and charged Thursday after a witness called in a report of a woman being assaulted in the 8800 block of Tamar Drive in Columbia, police said. Upon arrival, police found a woman with facial injuries.
Haynes, who was standing nearby, was arrested at the scene, police said.
Investigators believe the woman went to a friend’s house seeking help. When she refused to leave with Haynes, “he assaulted her and tried to force her to leave,” police said.
Haynes and the woman have traveled across the country together, renting hotel rooms in various states, police said they have learned.
Haynes has also posted online prostitution ads of photos of woman, arranged appointments and collected payments, police said.
He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. Haynes does not have an attorney listed in online court records.
The woman, 27, who is also from Maryland, was referred to Hopeworks, a sexual assault and domestic violence center, police said.
Police said there is an ongoing effort to combat prostitution, human trafficking and related offenses. Investigators are focused on arresting traffickers, detectives regularly monitor websites for prostitution ads and the agency offers assistance to victims through treatment, housing, transportation and other services, police said.