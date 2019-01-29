Howard County police charge New York woman with human trafficking, prostitution in Laurel

Howard County police arrested a woman from Brooklyn, New York, last week on suspicion of human trafficking after receiving a tip leading detectives to a Laurel hotel, county police said Tuesday.
Wenbo Wang, 46, was charged with human trafficking, prostitution, drug possession and related charges, according to police. She was arrested at a hotel in the 9700 block of Washington Blvd. in Laurel.
Howard police received a tip through the National Human Trafficking Tip Line earlier this month.
Wang arrived at the hotel with another woman as police were investigating on Jan. 25. Police said they learned that Wang had posted online prostitution ads for a number of women, arranged appointments and collected portions of payments.
Police made services available to the other woman, described by police as a “potential victim.” Investigators offer assistance to victims through housing, treatment, transportation and other help, police said.
Earlier this month, Howard police arrested eight men described alleged “would-be johns” in the county’s first undercover sting of the new year. The men were arrested at a hotel in the 10100 block of Washington Blvd. in Laurel.
In 2018, Howard police conducted four similar roundups, according to a police spokeswoman.
No attorney information was listed in court documents for Wang.
Wang is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Howard County Detention Center. She is scheduled to appear for a trial March 27.
Anyone who may have information or been a victim of Wang’s — or know her by another name — is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.