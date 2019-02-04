Howard County police charge Baltimore man in connection with string of hotel robberies spanning five years

Howard County police have arrested a Baltimore man, alleging his involvement in a string of hotel robberies spanning five years — including an incident last month when a man jumped over a hotel lobby desk in Elkridge, made threats and stole money from a cash drawer.
Calvin Glover Jr., 29, was arrested in connection with eight robberies in Howard County, police said Monday. He is charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, assault, robbery and theft.
The incidents span from December 2014 to the most recent robbery last month. Police said that on Jan. 7, a suspect entered the lobby of Comfort Suites in Elkridge, jumped the front desk, threatened an employee and stole money before fleeing.
Police said the hotel had been robbed by a suspect with the same description on Dec. 29, 2014.
Similar incidents had occurred at the Sleep Inn in Jessup on Dec. 2, 2014, Nov. 21, 2016 and Nov. 25, 2018, according to police.
At the Rodeway Inn in Elkridge, robbery incidents were reported Dec. 3, 2014 — at the time, the business was an Econo-Lodge — and Sept. 14, 2018. Another robbery occurred Dec. 2, 2014, at the Days Inn in Laurel.
Police said Glover was arrested in another jurisdiction for a similar crime last month; court records indicate he was arrested in mid-January for a theft in Harford County. Following his January arrest, he was linked to the most recent Howard robberies, police said.
Glover is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. No attorney information for him was listed in court documents.