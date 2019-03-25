Howard County police investigating allegation at a Clarksville elementary school

Howard County police are investigating an allegation made on social media about a Clarksville elementary school.

The nature of the allegation, alleged to have occurred at Pointers Run Elementary School, has not been disclosed by police.

“Police are aware of the allegation and are investigating. There is no additional information available, as the investigation is ongoing,” Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman, said in an email Monday afternoon.

Julie Schruefer, the elementary school’s principal, sent out an email to the school community Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. addressing a social media post made over the weekend that “generated parent inquiries.”

“I want to reassure all Pointers Run parents that the safety of our students is our top priority, and we will always address any allegation that is brought to our attention,” Schruefer said in the email.

If an allegation that violates a county Board of Education policy, the school system “has strict procedures to follow … including placing the employee on leave during the course of the investigation,” she wrote.

Schruefer ensured that allegations are reported to both the county police and social services “as appropriate,” and that the school provides full support to the investigation process. However, the school had the responsibility to maintain strict confidence if there is an investigation to protect all involved parties.

When asked in an email what was the nature of the allegation, Schruefer referred the inquiry to the Howard County Public School System’s office of communications.

Brian Bassett, a schools spokesman, said in an email Monday evening that the school system takes any allegation, whether in person or on social media, “seriously.”

“We take it seriously, work quickly to ensure the safety of our students, and collaborate with police to help facilitate a thorough investigation,” Bassett said.

