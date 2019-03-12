Plastic bag fee could increase Howard County revenues by hundreds of thousands of dollars, analysis finds

Legislation that would allow Howard County to charge for plastic bags might have a “meaningful impact” on small business, a state financial analysis found.

A bill introduced by the Howard County delegation last month would allow the County Council to consider levying a fee of up to 5 cents a bag at the point of sale in stores.

Small-business owners would be “affected to the extent they must pay a fee to continue to provide such bags and/or update their accounting systems to track fees due and paid to the county,” a state fiscal analysis found. “Stores may choose to pass on any increase in costs to customers in the form of higher prices.”

Revenue generated from the fee program would bring Howard County an estimated $290,000 annually if each household purchased one bag per week, based on 2017 U.S. census data. If each household used three bags per week, the county would receive $870,000 annually.

The revenues would be required to go back into environmental purposes, support administrative costs or support a program to help with access to reusable bags.

“Any impact on small businesses resulting from the county’s use of fee revenue for environmental purposes … is unknown,” the fiscal note said.

The bill moved by the county delegation allows the county to consider letting merchants keep the fee for themselves.

Its primary purpose, however, is not to increase revenue but change behavior, according to Del. Terri Hill, a Democrat, who filed the bill and represents portions of Howard and Baltimore counties in the General Assembly.

The measure would exclude a fee for plastic bags used for certain items, among them bulk vegetables or produce, dry cleaning, newspapers or prescription drugs.

In Annapolis at a hearing before the House Environment and Transportation Committee, lobbyist Robert Johnson spoke against the bill, saying the fee is essentially a tax.

“The people that can least afford to pay the nickel … are the ones who are going to be hurt the most,” said Johnson, president of Annapolis-based Capitol Strategies, adding those who rely on public transportation are unlikely to carry disposable bags and would be forced to pay the fee.

Joel Hurewitz, an attorney who lives in Columbia who lobbied Hill to file the bill in his written testimony, said a “tax on bags is nominal compared to the many others which Howard County imposes including income and property taxes, phone tax and 911 fees,” adding the “fee is voluntary if a customer brings a reusable bag which is the underlying purpose of the fee in the first place.”

Plastic bags, which are made from polyethylene, emit greenhouse gases and contribute to climate change, according to a 2018 report by researchers at the University of Hawaii.

In 2012, Montgomery County imposed a 5-cent fee on disposable bags. Revenues are given to “help to shift the burden of litter cleanup costs from public taxpayers to consumers,” according to the Montgomery County website.

Montgomery found disposable bag sales increased 3.2 percent between 2014 and 2015, according to county data. In a 2015 report, the county cited improved economic conditions and a rising population as influencing the increase. Seventy percent of bag distribution in 2015 came from grocery stores.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan