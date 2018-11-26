Howard's delegation sees overwhelming support for legislation on plastic bag fee

A proposal that would allow Howard to place a fee on plastic bags saw overwhelming support during a Monday hearing where more than 20 residents implored delegates to vote in favor of the enabling bill.

The legislation, which would allow the County Council or County Executive to place a maximum of a 5 cent fee on each plastic bag, would not apply to plastic bags used for bulk vegetables, produce, dry cleaning, newspapers, prescription drugs or paper bags. Shoppers would pay the fee to the retailers, who would in turn pay the fee to the county government.

The legislation was not aggressive enough for Carolyn Parsa, chairwoman of the Howard County Sierra Club, who said the bill should be amended to include paper bags under the fee.

“I fear that if retailers are mandated to charge only for plastic bags, they will return to the old habits of providing paper bags for free,” Parsa said. “This would be counterproductive to our goal of encouraging customers to using reusable bags.”

Alisa Niefeld-Batiz, co-founder of Less Plastic Please, an advocacy group that requested Democratic Rep. Terri Hill to introduce the bill, during her testimony suggested the timeliness of the bill is essential as the economic and health effects of climate change would be felt within a few decades, according to a report released by President Trump’s administration last Friday.

Plastic bags, which are made from polyethylene, emit greenhouse gases and contribute to climate change, according to a 2018 report by researchers at the University of Hawaii. This reality, researchers surmised, would be exacerbated in coming years as the use of plastic continues to increase.

Lobbyist Christopher B. Costello was the lone voice in opposition of the bill as he feared the current language would have “unintended consequences” on retailers who would have the “fiduciary responsibility for what happens to the fee.”

“We don’t know whether they get to keep the fee or if they give the fee to the county,” said Costello. “For retailers, this is presented to them as one more layer of regulation and taxes added to a litany of regulations and taxes that hits them year after year.”

The bill, if passed by the General Assembly, would allow County Executive-elect Calvin Ball to introduce, approve or veto legislation to implement the fee. Ball previously said he doesn’t plan to introduce legislation and in an interview last week, declined to say if he would support or veto legislation that could originate from the County Council.

Incoming District 2 Councilman Opel Jones on Monday said he “need[s] to see research first” before taking a stance on the issue.

Incoming District 5 Councilman David Yungmann last week said he would not support potential legislation which he labeled “regressive.”

“It would disproportionately affect the people that cannot afford it,” Yungmann said.

No other incoming councilmembers responded to requests for comment.

