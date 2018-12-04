Jessup man hit, killed while walking on Route 175

A 43-year-old Jessup man was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck on Route 175 early Tuesday morning, Howard County police said.
Donnelle Markus Williams was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck about 3:57 a.m. in front Patuxent Institution, a state high-security prison.
Police said Williams was walking in the roadway.
The truck’s driver, of Baltimore, was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.
Route 175 was closed for nearly three hours between Oceano and Pocomoke avenues Tuesday morning while police investigated.
There have been four fatal collisions involving pedestrians this year, according to Seth Hoffman, a county police spokesman.
