Northfield Elementary, Dunloggin Middle to close early due to water main break

Due to a water main break on Northfield Road in Ellicott City, Northfield Elementary and Dunloggin Middle schools will dismiss early Wednesday, the schools announced in an email Wednesday morning.

The water main break by the Northfield Road crosswalk was being assessed Wednesday morning by the Howard County Public School System and the Department of Public Works.

Dunloggin Middle will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and Northfield Elementary will dismiss at noon. Students will be dismissed according to their specific early closing dismissal procedures in their family file, the email said.

All afternoon and evening activities are canceled at both schools. Any questions can be directed to Northfield at 410-313-2806 or Dunloggin at 410-313-2831.