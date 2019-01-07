Howard County's new police chief breaks 'glass ceiling' as first female African American to lead department

A retired former Howard County police captain is returning to service to become the department’s first African American female police chief.

“It’s huge, an exciting opportunity,” said Lisa Myers, 52, who was named chief Monday by County Executive Calvin Ball. “It demonstrates a breaking of the glass ceiling for women and minorities.”

Ball said he has known Myers for more than a decade, and made the pick based on her qualifications, compassion and her commitment to community policing.

“I knew she would be a leader for today and tomorrow,” he said.

Myers joins Ball, Sheriff Marcus Harris and State’s Attorney Rich Gibson as the first blacks in their respective roles serving in Howard County. The latter three were all elected in the November general election.

Additionally, last month Ball named Christine Uhlhorn, a third-generation firefighter who served with the county for nearly 30 years, as the first female fire chief in Howard County.

Regarding his picks for the two high-profile positions, Ball said he "wanted leaders who shared my vision for a safe, inclusive Howard County."

Myers said it’s crucial for county residents to have people in leadership who represent them.

“It's important that people see our police department and leadership reflect the diversity of the community,” she said.

Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group Howard County Executive Calvin Ball selects Lisa Myers to be the county's new police chief. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball selects Lisa Myers to be the county's new police chief. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Meyers had a 27-career with Howard County police before retiring in January of last year. When she was approached by Ball about returning as chief, she “jumped at the opportunity.”

“I’m interested in coming back and picking up where I left off and moving the department forward,” she said.

She began her career with the department in a civilian position in 1990. For four years she was a crime lab technician, working with detectives and police officers on crime scene investigations. She said as years went by, she realized she wanted to become a sworn officer.

She started out as a patrol officer and worked up the ranks as a supervisor, public information officer, community office, supervisor of youth services, chief of staff and commander of the human resources bureau.

Founded in 1952, the Howard County police department has 478 sworn officers and 221 full-time civilian employees. Myers said her experience gives her insight to how all the department’s personnel can work together.

“I was not just a sworn officer, I was a civilian in the department. I understand the agency in a different perspective,” Myers said.

Myers will replace former chief Gary Gardner, who retired at the end of 2018. She will officially become Howard’s police chief on Feb. 1, and will receive a salary of $209,110, according to a county spokesman.

A lifelong Marylander, Myers comes from a law enforcement background. Her late-father, Leonard Bridgeforth, was a former military police officer in the U.S. Army, and her late-uncle Dennis Mello worked in the Baltimore Police Department.

Myers is following in the historical footsteps of her uncle, who in 1956 became the first African-American police captain in the Baltimore department.

A cousin, Henry Mello, retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 1986.

In addition, Myers is married to Woodrow Myers Jr., a retired Maryland State Police Trooper who is now a commander with the police force at Towson University in Baltimore County. She has a son and two step-children.

Myers said one of her first priorities in February will be to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the department. She said she specifically wants to look into the department’s emergency preparedness, ensuring officers have the training and equipment needed for emergencies that can range from an active shooter to extreme weather.

Myers said she wants to continue to build upon the department’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis and bolster its mental health unit. In October, the mental health unit was expanded, in part as a response to Maryland’s new red flag law allowing law enforcement officials, family members, mental health providers and others to request temporary removal of guns from individuals if they believe they pose an immediate danger to themselves or others.

The unit previously had one police officer and one mental health professional, and added two additional officers to its ranks.

She said in recruitment, she will seek to hire strong candidates who also reflect the diversity of the community. According to U.S. Census data, Howard County’s population is about 52 percent white, nearly 20 percent black or African American, about 19 percent Asian and about 6.8 percent Hispanic or Latino.

Until Myers formally takes the reins next month, two current commanders in the department — Maj. Luther Johnson, the department’s deputy chief of administration, and Maj. Ellsworth Jones, deputy chief in operations command — will serve as acting Howard police chiefs, according to department spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn.

Gardner, who had been chief for four-and-a-half years, announced he would retire three days after Ball took office. His nearly 35-year career with the department ended Dec. 31.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera