County executive names 29-year department veteran as Howard County's first female fire chief

When Christine Uhlhorn was in kindergarten and was asked to draw a picture of what she wanted to do when she grew up, she drew a firetruck.

“My family has over 250 years in the fire service,” said Uhlhorn, 50. “I never questioned it. There was nothing else I ever wanted to do.”

Uhlhorn, a third generation firefighter, was named Monday by County Executive Calvin Ball as the new fire chief of Howard County’s Department Fire and Rescue Services.

She becomes the county’s first female career fire chief.

“I am extremely gracious and beyond humbled that Calvin chose me,” she said.

A lifelong Marylander who lives in Joppa, Uhlhorn began her career with Howard County in 1989 as a firefighter recruit and emergency medical technician working at Station 9, Long Reach.

During her nearly 30-year career she moved up the ranks, serving in a variety of roles — including assistant fire chief for almost three years.

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group Fire Chief Christine Uhlhorn and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball walk and talk for photo outside of the George Howard Building on Monday, December 17, 2018. Fire Chief Christine Uhlhorn and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball walk and talk for photo outside of the George Howard Building on Monday, December 17, 2018. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

She recalled that when deciding where she wanted to work, Howard County was her first choice — in part because of another trailblazer.

“It was because of Liz Bobo, the first female Howard County executive,” she said. “I felt I would have opportunities here, I felt it was a growing department and I would grow with it.”

Ball, the county’s first black county executive, said he selected Uhlhorn as the new chief because she shares his vision for quality for all aspects of life in Howard County.

“I recognize that a key component of [that vision] is safety, healthy and wellness,” Ball said. “It was important for me to have someone like Chief Uhlhorn — who not only has the experience and record of service, but also shares my vision.”

“I think she will lead us well,” he said. “[She] can bring fresh perspective on how we can serve our brothers and sisters in the fire and rescue services as well as all of our residents.”

Ball, a Democrat who is also a former firefighter and emergency medical technician, said he previously served with Uhlhorn in the department.

Her first day is “effective immediately,” he said.

Uhlhorn is taking command following former chief John Butler, who left in September to become chief of the Fairfax County, Va. fire department. He announced his departure in July.

Since September, Daniel G. Merson, the county’s deputy fire chief, has been serving at the interim chief after being selected by Kittleman.

Butler, the county’s first black chief, was with Howard’s fire department for 25 years, and sad he worked with Uhlhorn that entire time.

“In an industry that doesn’t have a whole lot of women fire chiefs and women chief officers, Christine was a role model and held her own at the table,” Butler said. “She has and had a voice and often spoke for those who were apprehensive to speak out loud.”

Uhlhorn’s salary is $205,010, according to a Ball spokesman. Butler’s salary as the county chief was $199,047.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera