Merriweather Post Pavilion to announce first resident orchestra Monday

To fulfill Jim Rouse’s vision, Merriweather Post Pavilion is expected to announce the venue’s first resident orchestra at a press conference Monday.

As Rouse planned out Columbia, with an emphasis on the arts, he had hoped for a resident orchestra to find its home at Merriweather, according to a news release from the Downtown Columbia Arts Association.

Soulful Symphony, based in Baltimore, will now call Merriweather home.

“For nearly 20 years, Darin Atwater [the founder of the symphony] and Soulful Symphony have dazzled audiences with performances that celebrate America’s diverse musical and cultural history and reimagine what is possible with a symphony orchestra,” stated in the news release.

Atwater, who is also artistic director for the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission, Ian Kennedy, executive director of the commission, and County Executive Calvin Ball will make the announcement.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the venue’s Backstage, located at 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway.

Merriweather has housed other symphonies before. Both the National Symphony Orchestra and the Baltimore Symphony have had summer stints at the venue.

