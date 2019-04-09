Work on railroad will close part of Md. 97 near Howard-Carroll line

Due to scheduled improvements to the CSX Transportation railroad, a portion of Maryland Route 97 will temporarily close at the Howard County and Carroll County line for approximately five days, beginning Monday, according to a travel advisory from the State Highway Administration.
The closure will affect all northbound and southbound lanes at the railroad crossing north of Interstate 70.
The closure begins 9 a.m. Monday and, weather permitting, the roadway will reopen by April 20.
CSX will work to improve the rail crossing and ride quality for more than 10,000 motorists who travel over the specific section of Md. 97 daily. The railroad operates in the eastern United States and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.
During the closure, there will temporary signs and barrels in place to guide motorists through a detour on Old Frederick Road, Woodbine Road and Maryland Route 26.
Drivers are being reminded to stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, highway workers and narrow driving lanes while the SHA and transportation partners work to maintain traffic mobility in work zones.
“Please slow down and don’t follow too closely when traveling through a work zone,” SHA said in the travel advisory. “Remember, work zone safety is in your hands.”
Questions about traffic operations along Md. 97 can be directed to the SHA District 7 Office at 301-624-8100 or toll free at 1-800-635-5119.