Massage therapist charged with inappropriately touching client at Fulton spa

Jess Nocera
A massage therapist at a Howard County spa has been released on bond after he was arrested last week and charged with touching a female client inappropriately, county police announced Monday.

Gene Coxson, of The Pearl Modern Spa in Fulton, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, both misdemeanors, according to police.

Coxson, 27, of Laurel, was arrested the day after Thanksgiving and was released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond on Nov. 26, according to online court records.

The client reported she was the spa for a massage on Sept. 25 and Coxson “touched her inappropriately during the massage and she told him to stop,” according to police. The client reported the incident to the spa and contacted police.

Coxson has been suspended from employment at Pearl Modern Spa, police said.

A spa manager declined to comment Monday.

No attorney information was available for Coxson in online court records.

Coxson is due in court Jan. 31, according to records.

