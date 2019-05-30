Marriottsville Road closed as Howard County crews respond to house fire

Howard County fire officials say five people and a pet dog will be displaced after a Marriottsville home fire Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene located at the 11000 block of Willow Green Way in Marriottsville at 9:19 a.m., according to the fire department’s Twitter.

The fire, located in the home’s basement, was “under control,” as of 10 a.m., according to a department spokeswoman.

No Red Cross assistance is being required by the homeowners, the fire department said. One pet dog was also safely removed from the home.

Marriottsville Road at Route 99 is closed at this time as crews respond to the scene.

The Baltimore County fire department and the Sykesville-Freedom District fire department are also on the scene.

The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera