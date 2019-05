Doug Kapustin / For Baltimore Sun Media

Michael Wade, a sophomore at Marriotts Ridge High School, has been researching about the 2018 Ellicott City flood for the entire school year in an independent research class. To wrap-up his year-long project, he is creating a scale model of Old Ellicott City with his recommendations of what the city should look like to mitigate for future floods. Crushed gravel will be the base of his model.