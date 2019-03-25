Maryland University of Integrative Health's new CEO wants to not only reach Howard, but the entire world

Marc Levin is passionate about impacting people’s lives through their health and wellness.

In order to fulfill his passion, he wants the Maryland University of Integrative Health to be a leader in integrative health by reaching people from continent to continent on how this approach of care, including western herbs and yoga therapy, can benefit one’s overall health and well-being.

“I believe it is our responsibility to get that information out into the world to impact people’s lives,” Levin said. “… My vision is [of] what MUIH should be striving for is impacting the health and wellness of every person on the planet.”

Levin was named the new president and CEO of MUIH on March 13 after serving as the interim in both roles since Feb. 1 when the previous president, Steven Combs, stepped down.

A private graduate university located in Laurel, MUIH offers degrees and certificates in a variety of wellness fields, including acupuncture, herbal medicine, yoga therapy, oriental medicine and others.

Levin, a Howard County resident for the past 30 years, now living in Maple Lawn, has worked for the university since March 2008 as the chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Starting as an acupuncture school in 1974, the university has nearly 1,100 students enrolled in the variety of master’s of science, master’s of art and post-baccalaureate certifications, Levin said.

Levin is an alumnus of the university. He earned his master’s in transformative leadership and social change.

Though only being in the role for less than two months, Levin has kick-started his vision for getting the word out about MUIH and integrative medicine with online newsletters that people can be emailed. As of now, the newsletters are sent out twice a week, featuring nutritional information, things happening at the university and encouraging subscribers to share what they learn from the newsletters with others.

The seven-classroom university has a library, herb garden, herbal dispensary where students work with western and Chinese herbs, and a Natural Care Center — a clinic where community members can come to receive treatments.

In the Natural Care Center, patients can receive acupuncture, yoga therapy, health and wellness coaching, nutrition counseling, western or Chinese herbs, from either seeing a practitioner or a student. Students who work in the 21-room treatment center are under supervision of either a practitioner or an alumni and receive clinic hours toward their degree, Levin said.

John Rosa, the interim chairman of the university’s board of trustees, said in a statement the board is “thrilled” to have appointed Levin to be the next president and CEO.

“Marc has a very exciting vision for our future and we believe he has the passion and talent to lead us forward and expand our impact in the world,” Rosa said.

“In just two months, Marc has sparked the imagination and creativity of the staff, faculty and students, and their excitement about the future of MUIH,” Chris Sax, the provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, said in an email.

“He is also broadening our view, to see the forest through the trees, and realize the greater impact that MUIH can have in improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities,” Sax said.

Levin does not want the university “to be the world’s best kept secret.”

“My hope is that what we do here, others copy because we want other organizations to see what we are doing,” Levin said. “I believe we are here to impact as many lives around the world as we can, [and be] a model for others, inspire others. That is why we are here.”

