Baltimore’s BEST voting open now
News Maryland Howard County

Maryland Department of Transportation considers transforming MARC station in Elkridge

Erin B. Logan
Contact ReporterHoward County Times
Privacy Policy

The Maryland Department of Transportation is considering transforming the property adjacent to the MARC Dorsey station in Elkridge into a mixed-use, transit-oriented development.

The potential development site is along Route 100, and is also bordered by O’Connor Road and Deerpath Drive. The station currently has an average of 530 daily boardings and 4,000 passengers, according to MDOT.

The station offers 802 parking spaces, said an informational board at the open house Thursday evening.

The station is a 30-minute ride from Washington, D.C., and 15 minutes from Baltimore City.

Officials expect to release requests for expressions of interest in the next few months.

The department has been involved with similar projects rejuvenating sites located next to Metro, MARC and light rail stations.

The Owings Mills Metro station in Baltimore County includes retail space, offices, residential units, a public library and satellite campus for the Community College of Baltimore County. The Symphony Center at the State Center light rail station in Baltimore includes residential units, office space and a parking garage.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan

Copyright © 2019, Howard County Times, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
32°