Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to serve as treasurer for Maryland Association of Counties

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will serve as treasurer for the Maryland Association of Counties.

As treasurer, Ball will help guide finances and the long-term fiscal plan for MACo, a non-partisan group whose mission, according to its website, is to advocate the needs of local government to the Maryland General Assembly.

Ball’s position will make him a member of MACo’s executive committee, which oversees personnel and management issues within MACo. The term as treasurer last one year.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will serve as MACo president for the year. Baltimore City Councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton and Caroline County Commissioner Wilbur Levengood will serve as vice presidents. Talbot County Councilwoman Laura Price will serve as secretary.

The leadership announcements come after a week-long conference in Cambridge where Ball and County Council members attended.

MACo Executive Director Michael Sanderson in a statement said Ball has already been a leader for years within MACo, helping expand the group’s “member outreach and mentoring.”

Ball in 2012 founded a statewide caucus within MACo for local elected officials of color, according to a press release.

