Patuxent Valley Middle School to host 'Music at the Valley' fundraiser Thursday

Roughly 300 musicians and choral students will fill Patuxent Valley Middle School’s halls with music during the inaugural “Music at the Valley” event Thursday night.

Featuring the school’s band, orchestra and chorus students, the concert will also help raise funds for the school’s music department.

Nearly 25 percent of the Patuxent Valley Middle School students who participate in the band or orchestra are loaned their instrument from the school system.

This school year, the number of students who needed a loaned instrument exceeded the number of available instruments. Local music shops Baltimore Brass Co. and the Music & Arts provided instruments for the school to loan to the students.

The school’s music and arts program grew 26 percent in the current school year, according to Principal Richard Robb.

“Our goal is to get as many of our 700 students in fine arts program,” Robb said.

Proceeds raised from Thursday’s showcase will help provide additional instruments and will help repair and maintain existing instruments. Choral enrichment programs and concert sheet music will also benefit.

There is no entry fee into the concert, with the school instead asking for donations, Robb said.

Students will perform various selections from famous composers from multiple genres and styles of music in a “strolling concert,” as the band will perform in the school’s gym, the orchestra in the cafeteria and the choir in the media center. Concertgoers can go between each room freely.

The showcase “is a gift to the community to hear our talented music students,” Dawn Francis, the school’s music department director, said in a statement.

“I am very proud of the accomplishments that our students have achieved,” she added.

The showcase will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 4 at Patuxent Valley Middle, 9151 Vollmerhausen Road in Jessup.

