Howard residents can check out prints by famous artists from the library

Howard County library cardholders are now able to borrow framed photographs and art to bring back to their homes.

The Art Education Collection is an initiative by the Howard County Library System that aims to provide residents with access to art and to promote cultural education, according to a press release.

Nearly 300 items will be available at the Central Branch, including prints of art by Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso and Paul Cézanne. The initiative will also feature local art including photographs by Columbia resident Donald Reichle. Reichle, who died in 2014, donated his collection of photographs in 2012 taken throughout the county.

Residents ages 18 and older will be able to check out a maximum of two pieces of art from the Central Branch for a four-week period. Items may not be renewed and must be returned only to the customer service desk at the Central Branch.

Each piece of art will be coupled with information about the work, the artist and “tools to inspire conversation,” the release said.

Residents can view the art available to borrow online at hclibrary.org/art-edu.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan