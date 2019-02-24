Letter: As we invest in new Howard County courthouse, lets invest in mobility too

If Howard County can afford $139 million for a 238,000-square-foot courthouse and an adjacent 682-space parking garage on Bendix Road, then the county can also dedicate a fraction of that to showcase complete streets in that same neighborhood.

Adding a crosswalk on Route 108 at the Red Branch Road light connecting Glenmont and Thunder Hill neighborhoods would save a mile of walking to north side businesses.

It is time to honor and accelerate implementation of the Howard County approved bicycle master plan, Bike Howard. That plan recommends placing a bike lane on Bendix and Edgar roads near the proposed new courthouse, a two-way bike lane on the north side of Route 108 and a multi-use path on the south side of Route 108. It also calls for colored bike lanes on Route 108 between Bendix Road and Columbia Road and a bike lane on Red Branch Road.

Renowned urban planner, Jeff Speck, cites many instances where homes near bike lanes and/or in walkable neighborhoods increases their value.

Now is a unique time to invest in our neighborhood’s biking and walking infrastructure for a healthier, wealthier and connected community.

Warren Wortman

Oakland Mills

