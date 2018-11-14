Lead found in water at three more Howard County schools

Lead has been found in the water at three additional Howard County schools.

In the latest round of sampling at seven schools, elevated levels were detected in a kitchen sink at Clemens Crossing Elementary in Columbia, in kitchen sinks at Dunloggin Middle in Ellicott City and a concession stand and kitchen sink at Columbia’s Hammond High.

The samples exceeded the federal health-standard lead level of 20 parts per billion, according to school system data.

Samples from Glenwood Middle School in Glenwood and three Columbia schools, Atholton Elementary, Cradlerock Elementary and Stevens Forest Elementary met standards.

Until repairs are made, a water faucet or fountain must be shut off if lead levels exceed 20 parts per billion, as required by the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Three of the seven schools exceeded 20 parts per billion.

The water samples testing positive for lead, mostly from sink fixtures, were in the range of 26.8 to 107.6 parts per billion, according to school data. Samples were collected between Oct. 19 and Nov. 9.

By 2020, all 77 county schools will be tested for lead as required by state law. Testing must occur once every three years and be conducted when school is in session, according to the state environmental department.

Cafeteria sinks, ice machines, drinking fountains and any other outlets that dispense cooking or drinking water are to be sampled.

So far, 16 schools have been tested.

The number of samples taken is not determined by the age of the school, schools spokesman Brian Bassett said in an email.

“Elementary schools often have sinks in their classrooms while middle schools typically do not.,” Bassett said. “Sometimes elementary schools have a sink and water fountain in each classroom which will result in more samples.”

The nine schools tested between Sept. 13 and Oct.16 are Patapsco Middle School and St. John’s Lane Elementary School, in Ellicott City; Talbott Springs Elementary, Jeffers Hill Elementary, Oakland Mills Middle School and Oakland Mills High School, in Columbia; and three Clarksville schools, Pointers Run Elementary, Clarksville Elementary and Clarksville Middle.

Lead exposure can cause behavioral and physical problems, including hyperactivity, a lower IQ and slow growth in a child, according to the EPA and federal health agencies.

The school system has always sampled water fountains for lead as schools and additions are built or if a school undergoes a renovation.

During the testing process, all eight county schools with well water will also be tested.

All elementary and any middle or high schools built before 1988 will be tested by the end of June, according to the school system.

Testing will begin for middle schools constructed during or after 1988 and all remaining schools will be tested during the 2019-2020 school year.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera