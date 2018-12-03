Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Suzy Wheeler, of Columbia, enjoys the latkes and will cast her vote for Best Out of 4 Latkes in the cook-off challenge. The Bet Chaverim Congregation and the NonProfit Collaborative of Howard County put on a Chanukah Celebration with a candle lighting, a latke cook-off, and kids entertainment from ìEric Energyî aka Eric Krupkin, a local science-based entertainer. Photo by Nate Pesce