Suzy Wheeler, of Columbia, enjoys the latkes and will cast her vote for Best Out of 4 Latkes in the cook-off challenge. The Bet Chaverim Congregation and the NonProfit Collaborative of Howard County put on a Chanukah Celebration with a candle lighting, a latke cook-off, and kids entertainment from ìEric Energyî aka Eric Krupkin, a local science-based entertainer. Photo by Nate Pesce
Kim Blumenthal, Rabbi of Bet Chaverim Congregation, right talks with Suzy Wheeler, of Columbia. The Bet Chaverim Congregation and the NonProfit Collaborative of Howard County put on a Chanukah Celebration with a candle lighting, a latke cook-off, and kids entertainment from ìEric Energyî aka Eric Krupkin, a local science-based entertainer. Photo by Nate Pesce
Bet Chaverim Congregation hosted its annual Chanukah Celebration including candle lightings, a latke cook-off, crafts for children and toy drive, Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Howard County Nonprofit Collaborative.