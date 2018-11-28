Hogan appoints outgoing Howard county executive to Workers’ Compensation Commission

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, who lost his bid for a second term in this month’s election, has been appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission.

Kittleman’s role will be to review workers compensation cases and claims, according to Hogan spokeswoman Shareese DeLeaver-Churchill.

The Republican, who formerly practiced law in Maryland, has 30 years experience in working with issues related to workers’ compensation, according to a news release announcing the appointment.

Kittleman, of West Friendship, will begin the job on Dec. 4, the day after his term as county executive expires. He will not be able to appoint staff.

In a statement, Hogan said people submitted applications for the 10-member commission and DeLeaver-Churchill declined to disclose how many people applied for the role. Kittleman will earn $151,000 a year, according to Karl Aumann, chairman of the commission.

”We are very happy to have Kittleman,” Aumann said in an interview.

While a senator in the Maryland General Assembly, Kittleman served on the workers compensation oversight committee.

“Kittleman is an expert in workers’ compensation. Howard County’s loss is our gain,” Aumann added.

Kittleman lost his bid for re-election to Calvin Ball, a Democrat, who served 12 years on the County Council.

Hogan also named Howard L. Metz to the commission. Metz, of Frederick County, is a lawyer more than 30 years experience in workers’ compensation and has served as a court-appointed mediator for 18 years, the governor’s news release said.

“These qualified appointees both bring decades of experience in labor-related issues,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement. “I have full confidence in their ability to represent both employers and employees well.”

Metz and Kittleman will replace Patricia Adams and Jeffrey Herwig, commissioners who retired earlier this fall.

Kittleman did not respond to a phone request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan