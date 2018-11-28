Hogan appoints outgoing Howard county executive to Workers’ Compensation Commission

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, who lost his bid for a second term in this month’s election, has been appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission.
Kittleman’s role will be to review workers compensation cases and claims, according to Hogan spokeswoman Shareese DeLeaver-Churchill.
The Republican, who formerly practiced law in Maryland, has 30 years experience in working with issues related to workers’ compensation, according to a news release announcing the appointment.
Kittleman, of West Friendship, will begin the job on Dec. 4, the day after his term as county executive expires. He will not be able to appoint staff.
In a statement, Hogan said people submitted applications for the 10-member commission and DeLeaver-Churchill declined to disclose how many people applied for the role. Kittleman will earn $151,000 a year, according to Karl Aumann, chairman of the commission.
”We are very happy to have Kittleman,” Aumann said in an interview.
“Kittleman is an expert in workers’ compensation. Howard County’s loss is our gain,” Aumann added.
Kittleman lost his bid for re-election to Calvin Ball, a Democrat, who served 12 years on the County Council.
Hogan also named Howard L. Metz to the commission. Metz, of Frederick County, is a lawyer more than 30 years experience in workers’ compensation and has served as a court-appointed mediator for 18 years, the governor’s news release said.
“These qualified appointees both bring decades of experience in labor-related issues,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement. “I have full confidence in their ability to represent both employers and employees well.”
Metz and Kittleman will replace Patricia Adams and Jeffrey Herwig, commissioners who retired earlier this fall.
Kittleman did not respond to a phone request for comment Wednesday afternoon.