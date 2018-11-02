10-year-old is one of three youths charged with armed robbery in Columbia park

A 10-year-old and two 14-year-olds are accused of armed robbery after Howard County police said they pulled a gun on another youth and stole his backpack in a Columbia park last month.

Police announced the arrest of two Columbia boys on Friday. A third boy, 14, from Ellicott City, was arrested the day of the attack on the afternoon of Oct. 22 in Blandair Park, county police said.

The gun was a stolen BB gun, and investigators are still working to determine its owner, the police said.

Police said the victim, identified only as a juvenile male, was approached by the three boys in the popular, 300-acre park off Oakland Mills Road. One of the boys had the gun and the victim gave up his backpack, according to police. No one was injured and the boys fled.

The youths were charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft. Their names were not released and it could not be determined whether they are being held in a juvenile detention center or were released to parents or guardians.

“Juveniles are only charged as adults if the crimes meet specific criteria by state law,” Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman, said in an email.

Howard juvenile arrests are down 35 percent for the first half of 2018, when compared with the same six months last year, Llewellyn said.

In another high-profile case, three boys were charged in July with assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, robbery, reckless endangerment and theft in what police called a “three-day crime spree.”

The boys — 11, 14 and 15 years old -- were accused of stealing a golf cart from Columbia Mall and attempting to steal a purse at the county’s Central Library.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera