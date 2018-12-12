Group to host interfaith gathering on Friday in Columbia against gun violence

A group of Howard County activists promoting gun violence prevention will host an gathering this Friday in Columbia.

The Interfaith Gun Violence Remembrance Vigil, scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be held at the Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way.

It’s being organized by members of groups including Howard County Moms Demand Action, Howard County Women Against Gun Violence and Sandy Hook Promise, with support from the organizations Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence.

The date of the event — Dec. 14 — marks the anniversary of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., where 20 children and six educators were killed.

In a press release, organizers said the Columbia gathering seeks to shine light on “many forms of gun violence, including suicide, daily city gun violence, school shootings and mass shootings.”

The group lists speakers including Rev. Paige Getty of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia; Rev. Peter Spann of Carron Baptist Church; Rev. Anjel Scarborough of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, and others.

Registration is requested at act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/18318