Howard's Human Rights Review Committee to hold last public hearing over concerns of inequality

A review committee will hold its last public hearing Monday night where members will receive input on the Office of Human Rights and inequality throughout the county.

The Human Rights Review Committee was created by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and charged with reviewing the Office of Human Rights.

The committee is expected to produce a report that will encompass a review of case sourcing, the investigation process and the provisions that govern the Office of Human Rights. This review and recommendations on how to improve the function of the office will be presented Friday.

The human rights office received 94 discrimination complaints in 2017, said a county press release. The office mediated 11 cases and negotiated for $170,251 in case settlements. Most complaints involved allegations of employment and housing discrimination.

The hearing will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Wilde Lake High School, 5460 Trumpeter Road in Columbia. Written testimony can be submitted to humanrights@howardcountymd.gov.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan