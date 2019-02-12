Roadways blocked, thousands lose power in Howard County on icy Tuesday morning

Crews responded Tuesday to several reports of downed trees and fallen power lines in Howard County, State Highway Administration officials said.

SHA had about nearly 40 pieces of equipment operating throughout the county Tuesday, according to spokeswoman Shanteé Felix.

Officials posted on the department’s Twitter feed that affected roadways include Route 94 at Florence Road, Harpers Farm Road at Twin Rivers Road and eastbound Route 104 at Glenmar Road.

An SHA official said downed wires on Route 32 at Amberwoods Way would close the road for several hours, but the road reopened at 10:30 a.m. and stayed open all day, according to Felix.

The SHA had expected the road “would have to be closed again, and closed off and on throughout the day,” Felix said in an email.

The agency said 10 to 20 neighborhood roads were impaired or closed due to downed trees or wires.

Howard County Police dispatchers handled more than 700 calls, 175 of the calls being for downed trees or power lines, officials posted on the department’s Twitter feed Tuesday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, figures from Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. showed more than 1,100 customers in Howard County were without power. Earlier points during the day there were nearly 3,300 customers without power.

“The highest concentrations of outages had been in Howard and Baltimore Counties,” BGE said in a news release Tuesday.

Northwest Howard County is under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Freezing rain could make travel “extremely difficult, especially north of Interstate 70 to near the Pennsylvania border,” according to the National Weather Service.

According to a Howard County Public School System tweet, after-school and evening events, as well as after care, are cancelled.

According to National Weather Service data, Howard County had some ice and less than an inch of snow Tuesday morning. Howard County public schools opened two hours late.

Some school buses were still delayed in picking up students due to “icy accumulation on tree limbs and power lines,” causing both trees and power lines to fall and block county roads, the school system said on its website.

Glenelg High School, located in western Howard County, was dismissed at noon due to a power outage, according to an email the school sent to parents.

This article has been updated.

