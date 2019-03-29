News Maryland Howard County

24 Howard County students named 2019 Carson Scholars

Jess Nocera
Twenty-four Howard County students who have “demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and humanitarianism” have been named 2019 Carson Scholars, the school system announced Thursday.

The Carsons Scholars Fund Inc. was founded in 1994 by Dr. Benjamin Carson, a former neurosurgeon who is now secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and his wife Candy.

Today, there are over 8,000 student scholars nationwide, according to the school system.

Of the 24 Howard students in fourth through 11th grades, 17 are Recognized Carson Scholars, while the remaining seven are being named first-time scholars. Recognized Carson Scholars are renewing their status by “maintaining high academic standards and a strong commitment to their communities,” according to a news release from the school system.

Qualified scholars must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.75 and, through community service, the students must display humanitarian qualities.

Each student scholar receives a $1,000 scholarship, an Olympic-sized medal and a trophy for their school.

The students will be recognized at a regional awards banquet at Martin’s West in Baltimore on May 5.

First-time Carson Scholars

  • Jake Favero, Cradlerock Elementary School
  • Serena Goyal, Lime Kiln Middle School
  • Esha Gupta, Reservoir High School
  • Naomi Ling, Clarksville Middle School
  • Alena Shen, River Hill High School
  • Oman Speaks, Longfellow Elementary School
  • Natalie Wenzel, Folly Quarter Middle School

Recognized Carson Scholars

  • Mitchell Adkins, Glenwood Middle School
  • Christopher Agnew, Centennial High School
  • Darian Avery, Centennial High School
  • Olivia Calkins, Elkridge Landing Middle School
  • Steven Chai, Centennial High School
  • Abigail Conrad, Ellicott Mills Middle School
  • Alexis Croft, Mount Hebron High School
  • Mia Ehrlich, River Hill High School
  • Danielle Gilbert, Hammond High School
  • Samantha Kidwell, Hammond Middle School
  • Anastasia Lesho, River Hill High School
  • Georgia Martin, Wilde Lake Middle School
  • Mary Michele, Glenwood Middle School
  • Gabrielle Olibris, Wilde Lake High School
  • Hala Silverstein, Folly Quarter Middle School
  • Cindy Tian, River Hill High School
  • Kailey Young, Long Reach High School

