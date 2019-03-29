24 Howard County students named 2019 Carson Scholars

Twenty-four Howard County students who have “demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and humanitarianism” have been named 2019 Carson Scholars, the school system announced Thursday.

The Carsons Scholars Fund Inc. was founded in 1994 by Dr. Benjamin Carson, a former neurosurgeon who is now secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and his wife Candy.

Today, there are over 8,000 student scholars nationwide, according to the school system.

Of the 24 Howard students in fourth through 11th grades, 17 are Recognized Carson Scholars, while the remaining seven are being named first-time scholars. Recognized Carson Scholars are renewing their status by “maintaining high academic standards and a strong commitment to their communities,” according to a news release from the school system.

Qualified scholars must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.75 and, through community service, the students must display humanitarian qualities.

Each student scholar receives a $1,000 scholarship, an Olympic-sized medal and a trophy for their school.

The students will be recognized at a regional awards banquet at Martin’s West in Baltimore on May 5.

First-time Carson Scholars

Jake Favero, Cradlerock Elementary School

Serena Goyal, Lime Kiln Middle School

Esha Gupta, Reservoir High School

Naomi Ling, Clarksville Middle School

Alena Shen, River Hill High School

Oman Speaks, Longfellow Elementary School

Natalie Wenzel, Folly Quarter Middle School

Recognized Carson Scholars

Mitchell Adkins, Glenwood Middle School

Christopher Agnew, Centennial High School

Darian Avery, Centennial High School

Olivia Calkins, Elkridge Landing Middle School

Steven Chai, Centennial High School

Abigail Conrad, Ellicott Mills Middle School

Alexis Croft, Mount Hebron High School

Mia Ehrlich, River Hill High School

Danielle Gilbert, Hammond High School

Samantha Kidwell, Hammond Middle School

Anastasia Lesho, River Hill High School

Georgia Martin, Wilde Lake Middle School

Mary Michele, Glenwood Middle School

Gabrielle Olibris, Wilde Lake High School

Hala Silverstein, Folly Quarter Middle School

Cindy Tian, River Hill High School

Kailey Young, Long Reach High School

