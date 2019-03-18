24 motorists arrested on DUI charges in Howard County over St. Patrick's weekend

Twenty-four drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Howard County over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as county police bolstered its patrolling of roads with help from Maryland State Police, Howard police announced Monday.

Officers patrolled roads countywide, focusing on identifying impaired drivers. When asked what roads and areas the police patrolled, police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said in an email the roads were “countywide.”

When asked for the age range of those arrested, Llewellyn said the reports were still being processed, making some information unavailable at this time.

The extra patrolling was funded by an annual $41,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, according to Llewellyn. The annual grant funds impaired driving enforcement throughout the year.

This process replaced the “more traditional style of DUI checkpoints,” police said.

Traditional DUI checkpoints are stationed locations where officers check drivers for signs of intoxication and impairment, Llewellyn said.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera