Howard County schools last day is officially June 21

The final day of school, before students begin summer vacation, is officially June 21 for the Howard County school system.

The school system was approved a waiver Tuesday to extend the school year until June 21 instead of June 24, according to its website.

Earlier this month, the school system applied for a waiver with the state Department of Education to not have to make up its fifth and final inclement weather day.

After closing five times this year for inclement weather days, Howard schools used an extra day, as only four days were built into the 2018-2019 school calendar if schools needed to be abruptly closed due to weather.

All 77 schools in the system were closed Nov. 15, Jan. 14, Jan. 30, Feb. 11 and Feb. 20.

Schools will dismiss three hours early on June 19, 20 and 21, according to the school system.

Last year, the school system was denied the same waiver, having to extend the academic year by two days, until June 19, after the county school board voted to extend the school year.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera