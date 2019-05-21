Howard schools add nine locations for free summer meals program

With the end of the school year approaching, the Howard County Public School System is ramping up its free weekday lunch program to provide meals to children over the summer with 15 locations this year, compared to last year’s six.

The additional nine locations are “in response to the high demand and to support families with limited access to transportation,” according to the school system.

The program, which begins June 25, addresses the need to fill the nutritional gap some children may face when school is not in session. The free meals will be served at 12 county schools and three community locations.

Any child age 18 and younger will be able to receive a free lunch. Parents or guardians do not need to apply for the program.

Last summer, the school system served meals at four schools and added the East Columbia Branch library as a mobile site. The county’s Central Branch library, in Columbia, also served meals last summer that were provided by the Howard County Library System.

A total of 66,276 meals were served last summer, 16,000 more than the previous summer.

Lunches will be served in the following school cafeterias between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. from June 25 to Aug. 16 unless noted otherwise:

Deep Run Elementary School

Ducketts Lane Elementary School

Stevens Forest Elementary School

Mayfield Woods Middle School

Atholton High School

Hammond High School

Oaklands Mills Middle School, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wilde Lake Middle School, 1 to 2 p.m.

Lunches will also be served in the following school parking lots and community areas:

Jeffers Hills Elementary School parking lot, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Phelps Luck Elementary School parking lot, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Swansfield Elementary School parking lot, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Howard High School parking lot, 1:15 to 2: 15 p.m.

Wilde Lake Tennis Club parking lot, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

East Columbia Branch library, noon to 1:30 p.m.

North Laurel Community Center, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Meals will not be served on July 4 or any day that schools are normally closed like the weekends.

Howard schools also provided free meals during the winter and spring vacations.

The summer program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Maryland State Department of Education and is an extension of the National School Lunch Program.

For more information, contact the school system’s Food and Nutrition services at 410-313-6743.

