Howard schools will offer free lunches during spring break

Jess Nocera
Howard County schools will offer free lunches during four days of the upcoming spring vacation.

The lunches will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15-18 at three locations in the county.

Any child 18 years old and younger can receive a meal at either the Bain Center or the Howard County Library East Columbia Branch, both in Columbia, and the North Laurel Community Center in Laurel.

In order to provide the free meals, the school system has partnered with the Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services, the Community Action Council of Howard County and the library system.

There is no application, enrollment process or cost for this program.

The 77-school district closes for spring break April 15, with classes resuming April 23.

Howard schools also served free lunches during winter break.

