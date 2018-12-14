A new career academy is coming to Howard schools next fall

A new high school career academy is coming to Howard County Public Schools next fall, the school system announced this week.
Howard high school seniors will have the opportunity to earn a salary and learn industry skills through Apprenticeship Maryland, a state partnership, the school system announced Thursday. The academy focuses on careers in manufacturing and science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The students will participate in on-the-job training in construction and design, information technology, engineering and technology, banking and finance and manufacturing industries.
Under the program, seniors will complete at least 450 hours of work-based training and will earn a salary. They will also gain technical skills and experience, have a mentor and learn valuable and marketable industry skills all while receiving their high school diploma.
Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano said he is pleased with the school system for adopting the academy.
“I’m proud that the Howard County Public School System is an early adopter of Apprenticeship Maryland, which offers our students a new pathway to career success by enabling them to enter the workforce in high-skilled, high growth sectors while still in high school,” Martirano said in a statement.
Apprenticeship Maryland is a partnership between the school system, local business partners and employers, community education, the state department of education and the state department of labor, licensing and regulation.
The school system offers a variety of academies for all high school students to take part in including aerospace engineering, graphic design, cybersecurity and hotel and restaurant management, at the Applications and Research Laboratory, Howard’s career and technology high school.