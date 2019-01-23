Howard County police: 14-year-old Elkridge Landing student allegedly made online post seen as 'possible threat'

Howard County police say they sent officers to Elkridge Landing Middle School as well as surrounding schools Wednesday morning after a student allegedly posted on social media: “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said police were notified Tuesday about the post on Snapchat, a messaging application.

Dave Strothers, principal of Elkridge Landing, sent out an email Wednesday morning to the school community addressing the “possible threat of violence directed at our school.”

“At this time, we have found nothing that would make this threat credible, but we continue to investigate to ensure the safety of our students and staff. All students and parents involved are being contacted,” Strothers said in the email.

Officials said a 14-year-old boy has been identified as the one who posted the message. The student’s grade level is not known by police. No charges have been filed, Llewellyn said.

In November, after another Snapchat post that allegedly threatened “to commit shootings at various schools in Columbia,” a 12-year-old girl was charged with making a threat of mass violence, disorderly conduct and disrupting school activities, police said.

