Howard County Board of Education supports adding cameras to catch drivers passing school buses

On a single day last April, 290 motorists failed to stop for school buses as Howard County children were getting picked up and dropped off, according to data from the school system.
In an effort to curb this violation, Howard County is moving forward with a plan to install cameras on the sides of school buses to capture violators.
The county Board of Education voted 5-0 at its Thursday night meeting to forward its support to the County Council to adopt an ordinance permitting the installation of a school bus monitoring camera system. Those caught on camera driving through a school bus’s stop sign would face a civil penalty that cannot exceed $500.
School board member Jen Mallo made the motion to direct schools Superintendent Michael Martirano to work with the county “to enact this ordinance as soon as humanly as possible”
Two board members, Chao Wu and Christina Delmont-Small, were out of the room at the time of the vote.
The Maryland General Assembly passed legislation in 2011 allowing for school buses to have monitoring cameras installed. The legislation went into effect Oct. 1, 2011.
Each spring, the Maryland Department of Education requests data from all public school systems for motorist violations. For a single day in April, school bus drivers across the state record how many vehicles drive through their stop signs.
Howard had 290 violations in 2018, 189 in 2017 and 253 in 2016, according to school data.
Each October, the school system conducts its own survey. In October 2017, Howard’s bus drivers recorded 423 incidents where a motorist failed to stop for a stopped school bus, up from 343 in 2016, according to school system data.
District 13 Del. Jen Terrasa, a former county councilwoman, began asking questions last year about whether it makes sense for cameras to be added to school buses. Before leaving office, Terrasa had many “unanswered questions,” a legislative aide previously said.
She had received an email from a county bus driver who had “noticed a growing problem with drivers disregguarding [sic] the stop signs on [a] school bus.”
“Some are repeat offenders because they know we do not have cameras,” the bus driver said in the email to Terrasa.
“The county ain’t gonna do anything till some child dies,” the bus driver said in the email to Terrasa.
While there have been no reported deaths in Howard, a Harford County teenager died in the fall.