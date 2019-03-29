Howard County Board of Education supports adding cameras to catch drivers passing school buses

On a single day last April, 290 motorists failed to stop for school buses as Howard County children were getting picked up and dropped off, according to data from the school system.

In an effort to curb this violation, Howard County is moving forward with a plan to install cameras on the sides of school buses to capture violators.

The county Board of Education voted 5-0 at its Thursday night meeting to forward its support to the County Council to adopt an ordinance permitting the installation of a school bus monitoring camera system. Those caught on camera driving through a school bus’s stop sign would face a civil penalty that cannot exceed $500.

School board member Jen Mallo made the motion to direct schools Superintendent Michael Martirano to work with the county “to enact this ordinance as soon as humanly as possible”

Two board members, Chao Wu and Christina Delmont-Small, were out of the room at the time of the vote.

The Maryland General Assembly passed legislation in 2011 allowing for school buses to have monitoring cameras installed. The legislation went into effect Oct. 1, 2011.

Each spring, the Maryland Department of Education requests data from all public school systems for motorist violations. For a single day in April, school bus drivers across the state record how many vehicles drive through their stop signs.

Howard had 290 violations in 2018, 189 in 2017 and 253 in 2016, according to school data.

Each October, the school system conducts its own survey. In October 2017, Howard’s bus drivers recorded 423 incidents where a motorist failed to stop for a stopped school bus, up from 343 in 2016, according to school system data.

District 13 Del. Jen Terrasa, a former county councilwoman, began asking questions last year about whether it makes sense for cameras to be added to school buses. Before leaving office, Terrasa had many “unanswered questions,” a legislative aide previously said.

She had received an email from a county bus driver who had “noticed a growing problem with drivers disregguarding [sic] the stop signs on [a] school bus.”

“Some are repeat offenders because they know we do not have cameras,” the bus driver said in the email to Terrasa.

“The county ain’t gonna do anything till some child dies,” the bus driver said in the email to Terrasa.

While there have been no reported deaths in Howard, a Harford County teenager died in the fall.

Kyle Lynam, a North Harford High School student, died in October after being hit by an SUV while running to his school bus. The 16-year-old had missed his bus that morning and was running to catch up with it as it passed by a second time.

In a phone interview Friday morning, Terrasa had not heard about the school board’s approval but said it’s “good news.”

“It’s a good step forward for our county,” she added.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Erika Butler contributed to this article.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera