Howard police arrest four Washington, D.C., residents in Columbia robberies

Jess Nocera
Howard County Times
Four Washington, D.C., residents have been charged in a string of robberies after stealing merchandise, using stun guns and pepper spray on employees at the Nordstrom Rack in Columbia, Howard County police announced Friday.

Princess Brown, 27, Jai Jenkins, 18, Alaysha Simmons, 18, all of D.C. proper, and Antoinette Jones, 25, of Oxon Hill, a D.C. suburb, have been charged with armed robbery, second-degree assault, robbery and theft, according to police.

The robberies took place between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1 at the Nordstrom Rack in the Columbia Crossing Circle shopping center, police said. No one was injured after the four used stun guns and pepper spray when confronted by employees.

The four were identified, arrested and charged in the weeks after the robberies police said.

Simmons, Jenkins and Jones are being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, while Brown is being held at a neighboring jurisdiction, police said.

Howard police said the four may be responsible for similar cases in Maryland and neighboring states.

