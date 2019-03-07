Howard schools name top principal, teachers of 2019

The Howard County school system announced its 2019 principal and teachers of the year Thursday afternoon.
The recipients are Josh Wasilewski, principal of Long Reach High School; Sylvia Hennessie, a kindergarten team leader at Guilford Elementary School and Greg Murach, a math teacher at Mt. Hebron High School, the latter two for teacher of the year.
Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano surprised the winners at each of their schools Wednesday.
“I am honored to recognize these educators for their impressive achievements, and proud to have them represent our school system,” Martirano said in a statement.
“Each exemplifies the goals and outcomes of our Strategic Call to Action by creating equitable and engaging learning opportunities, building strong relationships with students, colleagues and the community and ensuring the social-emotional well-being of all students,” he said.
Wasilewski has worked in the school system for the past 18 years and has been Long Reach High’s principal since 2016.
He was nominated because of his commitment to building strong and positive relationships among students, staff and parents; having energy and creative in encourage academic success and a positive school environment, and his attention to mentoring and fostering staff development.
Hennessie who has been teaching at Guilford Elementary since 2015 is being honored for her ability to create a nurturing and academically challenging atmosphere for learning and to build connections with students.
A county teacher since 2005, Murach’s nomination had many statements of appreciation and admiration from parents, students, colleagues and community members.